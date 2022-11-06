UrduPoint.com

CTO For Observance Of Traffic Rules To Ensure Road Safety

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2022 | 04:30 PM

CTO for observance of traffic rules to ensure road safety

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Naveed Irshad has said that all traffic problems could be resolved by observing traffic rules which are for the safety and protection of the road users.

He said that the civilized nations always observe traffic rules. The citizens should have knowledge about road safety and traffic rules that must be observed on roads.

The CTO said that traffic load on the city roads was increasing day by day as a large number of new vehicles were being registered in twin cities.

To a question he said that City Traffic Police (CTP) issued over 53,172 challan tickets and imposed fines on traffic rules violators during last month.

Naveed Irshad informed that traffic wardens had been directed to make all-out efforts for the smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

The CTO said that CTP also impounded 3048 motorcycles in different police stations.

Wrong parking was creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic, he said, adding that traffic wardens and field officers had been directed to take strict action against irresponsible road users.

Enhanced numbers of traffic wardens had been deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters were also available to lift vehicles and motorcycles parked in a wrong manner, he added.

The CTO said earnest efforts were being made to regulate city traffic and urged the citizens to cooperate with traffic police so that traffic problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated through the smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

