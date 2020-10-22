UrduPoint.com
CTO For Stern Action Against Under Age Drivers, License Violators

Thu 22nd October 2020

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Zaffar Buzdar Thursday directed traffic police officers to speed up action against under age drivers and driving license violators in order to prevent road accidents.

In a statement issued here, the CTO said that drivers without driving license and under age drivers become one of the major reasons behind road accidents. He said the road accidents could be minimized by taking strict action against violators. He directed traffic police officials to speed up action against under age and drivers without license.

He asked them to not only impose fine on them but also impound their vehicles.

He urged parents to play their role in protecting lives of their kids and others by not giving driving permission to their underage kids. He stressed upon the need of more comprehensive awareness campaign to for this purpose and directed education unit city traffic police to organize awareness sessions at schools, colleges and other places.

