CTO for stringent action on rash driving

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Multan Muhammad Zafar (PSP) directed officials to take strict action against rash drivers in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic and help avoid accidents, especially during rush hours.

He instructed this while holding a Darbar in Police Line Auditorium. DSP Traffic Azmat Kamran, Muhammad Madni Inspector, Amjad Khan Inspector Admin, Sector In-charges and Traffic Wardens attended the Darbar. The Chief Traffic Officer gave patient hearing to officials problems and issued certain orders on the spot.

He directed them to implement instructions of their officers in letter and spirit. Negligence and breach of discipline during duty timings will not be tolerated, he warned. All DSPs should keep checking the staff on duty and continue to brief respective circle during rush hours. He ordered them to take stringent action against over speeding, one-wheeling and reckless drivers as it would surely help ensure smooth flow of traffic and keep citizens safe and secure from road mishaps.