CTO forms special squad to deal wrong parking

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb formed a special squad of City traffic police to ensure action against wrong parking and encroachment.

The special Anti-wrong Parking and Anti-encroachment squad under the supervision of Inspector Headquarters Amjad Khan launched the first operation at Bosan road and Chungi No 9 where encroachments and wrong parked vehicles were removed causing hurdle in uninterrupted traffic flow.

The squad warned shopkeepers and vendors to not cover the road area otherwise strict would be taken against them.

The team urged citizens to park their vehicles at the parking areas instead of parking on roads. The team also asked people to follow traffic rules and avoid allowing under-age kids to drive vehicles in order to avoid mishaps.