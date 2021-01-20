CTO guides people on traffic laws through FM radio

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat here Wednesday CTO urged people to abide by traffic rules and cooperate with traffic staff to overcome road accidents and to ensure smooth traffic flow on the roads.

Talking live with people through FM Radio 88.6, he said that different campaigns initiated by FM radio were to orient people about clear routes they want to drive on. He said that launch of e-challan system has significantly decreased traffic violations.

CTO informed that traffic employees are always available on social media and informing people about traffic system after every fifteen minutes enabling them to travel freely on clear roads.

He said CCTV cameras have been installed on patrolling vehicles for monitoring traffic flow on the roads and to avoid traffic jams on busiest localities and the data are being saved in control room of traffic headquarters.

Regarding encroachment created by ignored people alongside the roads, the CTO said that legal actions were also being underway to discourage the land grabbers that interrupted smooth traffic flow especially around the hospitals.

He said that City Traffic Police has successfully started awareness campaigns about prevention of coronavirus pandemic and issued instructions on precautionary measures as well as distribution of free masks among the citizens and taken actions against those who did not wear safety masks.

Positive results are being witnessed in improvement of traffic system which were being appreciated by all and sundry, he said.