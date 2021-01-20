UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTO Guides People On Traffic Laws Through FM Radio

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

CTO guides people on traffic laws through FM radio

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat here Wednesday CTO urged people to abide by traffic rules and cooperate with traffic staff to overcome road accidents and to ensure smooth traffic flow on the roads.

Talking live with people through FM Radio 88.6, he said that different campaigns initiated by FM radio were to orient people about clear routes they want to drive on. He said that launch of e-challan system has significantly decreased traffic violations.

CTO informed that traffic employees are always available on social media and informing people about traffic system after every fifteen minutes enabling them to travel freely on clear roads.

He said CCTV cameras have been installed on patrolling vehicles for monitoring traffic flow on the roads and to avoid traffic jams on busiest localities and the data are being saved in control room of traffic headquarters.

Regarding encroachment created by ignored people alongside the roads, the CTO said that legal actions were also being underway to discourage the land grabbers that interrupted smooth traffic flow especially around the hospitals.

He said that City Traffic Police has successfully started awareness campaigns about prevention of coronavirus pandemic and issued instructions on precautionary measures as well as distribution of free masks among the citizens and taken actions against those who did not wear safety masks.

Positive results are being witnessed in improvement of traffic system which were being appreciated by all and sundry, he said.

Related Topics

Police Social Media Vehicles Road Traffic All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed chairs UAE Central Bank board me ..

11 minutes ago

95,783 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

56 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches rehabilitation projec ..

56 minutes ago

PUBG MOBILE Global Championship 2020 Finals kicks ..

56 minutes ago

‘Mufti Qavi kissed me on my forehead,’ says Ha ..

1 hour ago

&#039;We support world&#039;s drive to a low-carbo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.