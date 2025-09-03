Open Menu

CTO Hamzah Commends ITP Officers For Heavy Rain Duty Performance

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2025 | 09:40 PM

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Capt (R) Hamzah Humayun Tuesday appreciated the efforts of traffic police officers and personnel who worked diligently to maintain traffic flow during heavy rainfall in the federal capital

An official told during the downpour at Zero Point and other busy areas, ITP officers performed their duties with dedication to ensure smooth traffic movement. Notably, CTO Hamzah Humayun himself remained present on the roads during the rain, assisting his team in regulating traffic and ensuring the convenience of citizens. Later, he distributed certificates of appreciation and cash prizes among the officers for their effective performance.

CTO Hamzah Humayun said the commitment of officers to facilitate the public in challenging weather conditions was highly commendable. He added that these personnel were driven by a true spirit of service and carried out their responsibilities with devotion in all circumstances.

He emphasized that special measures were underway to minimize traffic accidents and to maintain uninterrupted flow on city roads. He directed that strict legal action be taken against violators of traffic laws and urged officers to maintain close coordination with their subordinates.

The CTO further stated that ITP awareness teams were actively educating citizens about traffic rules and road safety at various intersections, while FM Radio 92.4 continued to provide real-time traffic updates and safety guidelines for commuters. APP-rzr-mkz

