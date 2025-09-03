CTO Hamzah Commends ITP Officers For Heavy Rain Duty Performance
Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2025 | 09:40 PM
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Capt (R) Hamzah Humayun Tuesday appreciated the efforts of traffic police officers and personnel who worked diligently to maintain traffic flow during heavy rainfall in the federal capital
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Capt (R) Hamzah Humayun Tuesday appreciated the efforts of traffic police officers and personnel who worked diligently to maintain traffic flow during heavy rainfall in the Federal capital.
An official told during the downpour at Zero Point and other busy areas, ITP officers performed their duties with dedication to ensure smooth traffic movement. Notably, CTO Hamzah Humayun himself remained present on the roads during the rain, assisting his team in regulating traffic and ensuring the convenience of citizens. Later, he distributed certificates of appreciation and cash prizes among the officers for their effective performance.
CTO Hamzah Humayun said the commitment of officers to facilitate the public in challenging weather conditions was highly commendable. He added that these personnel were driven by a true spirit of service and carried out their responsibilities with devotion in all circumstances.
He emphasized that special measures were underway to minimize traffic accidents and to maintain uninterrupted flow on city roads. He directed that strict legal action be taken against violators of traffic laws and urged officers to maintain close coordination with their subordinates.
The CTO further stated that ITP awareness teams were actively educating citizens about traffic rules and road safety at various intersections, while FM Radio 92.4 continued to provide real-time traffic updates and safety guidelines for commuters. APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
ICT admin holds security meeting for Rabi-ul-Awwal events
The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) marks 26th foundation day
PDWP approves 18 development schemes worth Rs. 112b
Ali Jasim hat-trick powers Iraq to 8-1 win over Pakistan
PM meets top Chinese business executives to boost B2B investment cooperation
Arts Council hosts Islamic calligraphy exhibition to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBU ..
CS, IGP attends funeral prayers of Bannu attack martyrs
ATC grants bail to PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House attack case
CTO Hamzah commends ITP officers for heavy rain duty performance
Two killed in separate incidents
Security further tightened in red zone, diplomatic enclave: SSP Zeeshan
Bugti visits Civil Hospital, CMH to inquire after injured of Quetta blast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT admin holds security meeting for Rabi-ul-Awwal events6 minutes ago
-
The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) marks 26th foundation day6 minutes ago
-
Arts Council hosts Islamic calligraphy exhibition to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)12 minutes ago
-
CS, IGP attends funeral prayers of Bannu attack martyrs12 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House attack case12 minutes ago
-
CTO Hamzah commends ITP officers for heavy rain duty performance12 minutes ago
-
Two killed in separate incidents12 minutes ago
-
Security further tightened in red zone, diplomatic enclave: SSP Zeeshan20 minutes ago
-
Bugti visits Civil Hospital, CMH to inquire after injured of Quetta blast20 minutes ago
-
Court halts controversial “Victoria Night” festival20 minutes ago
-
Analysts term President Xi–PM Shehbaz meeting in Beijing as milestone in Pak-China relations20 minutes ago
-
Additional IG directs zero-tolerance policy against overloaded vehicles20 minutes ago