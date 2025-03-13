CTO holds orderly room to address officials’ concerns

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Capt (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider, held an orderly room at the ITP Headquarters on Thursday, where officers presented their concerns.

An official told APP that during the session, police officers raised both personal and official issues before CTO Zeeshan. Immediate directives were issued to resolve urgent matters, while senior officers were instructed to address remaining concerns promptly.

On the occasion, CTO Zeeshan highlighted various welfare initiatives undertaken for police officers, including improvements in residential facilities, healthcare provisions, and educational standards.

He assured all personnel of an open-door policy, encouraging them to bring forward their concerns for immediate resolution.

“The Primary objective of the orderly room is not only to address the welfare, personal, and official issues of police officers but also to boost their morale by prioritizing solutions that ensure their well-being,” he said.

