CTO inspects Kohat Road, closes unnecessary u-turns

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Abbass Majeed Marwat Wednesday inspected Kohat Road near Badhabair area and closed unnecessary u-turns.

CTO accompanied by other staff of traffic police installed blocks on Kohat Road to Saifen for devising traffic on two-ways.

He reviewed traffic system and directed staff to take strict action against those who parked their vehicles to discourage erecting illegal parking lots. He also directed concerned authority to complete construction work on Kohat Road as soon as possible to facilitate masses.

He said traffic police constantly monitor traffic flow on all the roads through modern technology installed in Traffic Control Room.

He said different awareness campaigns on traffic laws were underway through FM Radio of Traffic Police and social media aiming to orient general public about precautionary measures, lane discipline, wrong overtaking and use of helmets.

He warned that disruption in smooth traffic flow would not be tolerated and actions against those causing traffic jams would be dealt with heavy fines.