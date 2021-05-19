UrduPoint.com
CTO Inspects Record Of Check Posts, Issued Directives To Follow SOPs

Wed 19th May 2021



Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal inspected the record of traffic check posts and issued orders to further improve the sanitation system to contain coronavirus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal inspected the record of traffic check posts and issued orders to further improve the sanitation system to contain coronavirus.

The CTO inspected check posts set up at Adiala Road, Dhok Syedan and Cantt Traffic Post including Headquarters. He stressed the need to keep the surroundings clean.

On this occasion, the CTO said that all circle and sector in-charges should work hard and diligently to maintain the flow of traffic in their respective sectors in an efficient manner.

In addition, he issued special instructions to the concerned in-charges while inspecting the driving school and licensing branch at the traffic headquarters.

He said all facilities should be provided to the citizens visiting the traffic headquarters for licensing and driving school and in view of the coronavirus, social distance and use of masks should be followed in all cases.

Anti corona spray should be carried out on daily basis, he directed.

