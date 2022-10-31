UrduPoint.com

CTO Inspects Routes Of Long March To Maintain Flow Of Traffic

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2022 | 04:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Naveed Irshad on Monday inspected the routes of long march given by Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf.

CTO directed all the officials, including the circle and sector in-charges, to maintain the flow of traffic during the long march. On the occasion, he said that traffic wardens should maintain flow of traffic and provide all possible facilities to the road users.

He informed that as many as 550 officer and traffic wardens would be deployed to facilitate road users on Murree Road and other parts of the city.

The traffic would be diverted to alternative routes by placing diversions at important places during rallies besides special arrangements have been made to maintain the flow of traffic on alternative routes and additional personnel have been deployed.

He said that the citizens will be provided moment to moment information about the rush and traffic situation through radio station FM 88.6.

