UrduPoint.com

CTO Inspects Traffic Arrangements Across Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2022 | 11:00 PM

CTO inspects traffic arrangements across Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad Sunday inspected traffic arrangements ensured to maintain smooth flow of traffic in the city during his visit to various police pickets and positions.

The CTO appreciated traffic wardens for good arrangements and said strict action would be taken against those who were found negligent in performing their duties.

"In case of any traffic problem, the concerned sector in-charge will be responsible. No negligence will be tolerated in this regard," he added.

He pointed out that strict and indiscriminate action should be taken against vehicles wrong parked at Katcheri Chowk, Metro Station and no Parking zone.

The CTO also urged the citizens to cooperate with traffic wardens deployed on duty for better traffic management.

