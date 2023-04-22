UrduPoint.com

CTO Inspects Traffic Arrangements In Murree

Published April 22, 2023

CTO inspects traffic arrangements in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan Rawalpindi visited to review traffic arrangements in Murree during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

CTO Rawalpindi also met the officers and cops on duty and distributed sweets among them, said a news release.

CTO lauded all the jawans including DSP Traffic Murree for the excellent traffic management over there.

The best traffic facilities are being provided to the tourists coming to Murree, he added.

Tourists coming to Murree should avoid wrong overtaking and double parking to avoid traffic congestion.

He urged the tourists should park vehicle only in designated area.

He said that awareness banners, pamphlets are also being distributed to guide the tourists.

Taimoor said that tourists coming to Murree should follow the traffic rules to make their journey safe and enjoyable.

The good behavior of the wardens with the tourists is a guarantee of the dignity of the force, he said.

