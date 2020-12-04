CTO inspects traffic flow on Zakori Bridge, removes encroachment on Charssada Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Abbass Majeed Marwat Friday inspected traffic flow on Peer Zakaori Bridge on Ring Road, the main entrance of the provincial, besides getting removed encroachment on Charssadda Road.

He reviewed traffic system and directed traffic police for strict action against those who parked their vehicles wrongly causing traffic jams on roads and markets to discourage erecting illegal parking lots. He directed traffic police to manage traffic effectively and facilitate masses.

Later, CTO accompanied by DSP Taj Malook supervised an operation against encroachment mafia at Charsadda Road and booked several handcarts pushers for creating encroachment on main road.

The team also imposed fines on bike riders for traffic violations.

CTO said traffic police are constantly monitoring traffic flow on all the roads through modern technology installed in Traffic Control Room. He warned that disruption in smooth traffic flow would not be tolerated.

Talking to reporters, Abbass Majeed said that different awareness campaigns on traffic laws were underway through FM Radio of Traffic Police and social media. He said that objectives of these campaigns are to orient general public about precautionary measures, lane discipline, wrong overtaking and use of helmets.

He said the people coming from other districts can also get information through FM Radio about the routes they want to drive on.