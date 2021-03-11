UrduPoint.com
CTO Inspects Various Roads, Lauds Officials For Smooth Traffic Flow Amid Rain

Thu 11th March 2021 | 09:26 PM



RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal on Thursday inspected traffic flow on various roads of the city during rain to ensure unimpeded flow of traffic and management of vehicles in the city and lauded the traffic police officials for ensuring smooth traffic mobility.

In a statement issued here, the CTO visited Airport Road, Murree road, Mall road, Peshwar Road, Raja Bazaar, Pirwadhi, Commercial Market, Sadiqabad, Adiala road, Dhoke Syedan, Masrail road, Chungi No 22, Jhelum road and other important roads.

Speaking on the occasion, the CTO said that additional staff was deployed at all the major thoroughfares to avoid a traffic mess during rain.

The CTO commended all the traffic wardens and sector in-charges for maintaining flow of traffic with excellent strategy and professionalism.

The traffic wardens had been seen on the highways carrying out their duties for the convenience of the people and dispensing their duties while continuing to serve the citizens and this was the spirit that made them stand out among the people, the CTO added.

He urged the citizens to lodge their complaints on traffic police helpline 051-9272839, 051-9272616 or get guidance during driving.

