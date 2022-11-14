CTO inspects various roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad on Monday inspected various roads and directed traffic officials, including the circle and sector in-charges, to actively engage in ensuring the uninterrupted flow of traffic and timely assistance to road users throughout the city during the rain.

In a media release here issued here, the CTO said that in order to maintain the flow of traffic in the city during the rain, all the circle and sector in charge should keep their positions on busy and low-lying roads and inform the relevant institutions in case of standing water anywhere so that there was no disruption in the flow of traffic.

He said the CTP teams should also provide timely assistance to all lifters, broke-down vehicles, and motorcyclists.

All the sector in-charges and duty officers should ensure the provision of raincoats and umbrellas to the wardens in their respective sectors and perform their duties with dedication and teamwork along with constant communication with the concerned departments and WASA.

He urged people to show patience and tolerance while taking care of pedestrians and other road users during the rain and keep their vehicles' speed low as the road was slippery during the rain.