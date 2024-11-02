CTO Islamabad briefs traffic officers, orders enhanced performance

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad, Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, convened a meeting with the officers of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) actively engaged in field duties, directing them to improve traffic management and enforce traffic laws effectively

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad, Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, convened a meeting with the officers of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) actively engaged in field duties, directing them to improve traffic management and enforce traffic laws effectively

A police spokesman told APP on Saturday that the CTO Virk directed the officers to intensify the crackdown against drivers involved in traffic violations and to ensure smooth traffic flow while providing citizens with all possible travel facilities.

He further stated that, while maintaining civility and good conduct, every possible assistance should be provided to citizens on the roads.

Citizens should be educated about traffic laws and road safety, with a focus on minimizing ticket issuance to drivers and assisting them with awareness. This way, citizens can be informed about traffic laws and road safety, helping to keep the city safe from accidents, Virk added.

Sarfraz Virk emphasized that our goal was to protect the lives and property of citizens and ensure smooth traffic flow.

Every possible step should be taken to ensure strict enforcement of the law and maintain uninterrupted traffic flow to gain the trust and cooperation of the citizens, Virk maintained.

On this occasion, the Superintendent of Police (SP) Traffic and Zonal DSPs were also present.