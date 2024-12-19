CTO Islamabad Distributes Christmas Gifts To Minority Communities
Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2024 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk on Thursday distributed gifts among Christian employees of the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) during a special Christmas event held at the Traffic Police Headquarters.
According to police spokesman the event was attended by Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Muhammad Sarfraz Virk as the chief guest, along with senior police officers and Christian community staff.
The CTO congratulated the Christian police officers and personnel and distributed bouquets of flowers, cakes and gifts among all employees.
On this occasion,CTO Islamabad said that Christmas is a festival of love, brotherhood and service to humanity.
The Christian staff are our pride and have shown exceptional performance in serving the country and the nation in every sector. All citizens of Pakistan, regardless of their ethnicity, religion, or community, have equal rights, he added.
At the conclusion of the event, CTO Islamabad extended his best wishes to the staff and announced special holidays for them.
