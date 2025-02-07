Open Menu

CTO Islamabad Emphasizes Safe Road Environment, Public Facilitation

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2025 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Captain (R) Zeeshan Haider, on Friday had directed Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) to enhance road safety measures and ensure maximum convenience for citizens.

A police spokesperson told APP that the CTO Zeeshan Haider, visited various wings of the traffic headquarters at Faizabad, including the digital driving license section, the one-window hall, the driving test area, and other branches.

He said during the visit, he instructed the staff to further improve their performance. He emphasized that the Islamabad Traffic Police would work to enhance the professional capacity of its personnel to better serve the citizens.

CTO Zeeshan also mentioned that the Islamabad Traffic Police is recognized as a model force across the country, and its personnel should interact with citizens in a respectful manner.

Additionally, Zeeshan noted that the ITP is providing a range of services under one roof for those who visit the office to obtain driving licenses and address other needs. He directed the staff to facilitate citizens without discrimination and to ensure merit is upheld in the driving test process.

On the occasion, CTO also instructed the education team to spread awareness among driving learner permit holders and citizens about traffic rules and road safety. He emphasized that the main objective is to make Islamabad an accident-free city, and all possible efforts will be made to achieve this goal.

