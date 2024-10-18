CTO Islamabad Hosts Feast To Honor Officers For SCO Summit Duty
Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2024 | 10:10 PM
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk on Friday organized a special feast at the Islamabad Traffic Police Headquarters to honor police officers from other districts who were assigned traffic duty during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk on Friday organized a special feast at the Islamabad Traffic Police Headquarters to honor police officers from other districts who were assigned traffic duty during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Islamabad.
A police spokesman told APP that a total of 1,100 officers were deployed for traffic management during the summit.
He said among them, 585 officers were from the Islamabad Traffic Police, while 515 officers were brought in from other districts to assist with the event.
Their outstanding performance in maintaining order and ensuring the smooth flow of traffic throughout the summit has been widely appreciated, he added.
During the occasion, CTO Muhammad Sarfraz Virk praised the unwavering efforts of the Islamabad Traffic Police, highlighting that the officers worked tirelessly around the clock to manage traffic effectively.
The CTO emphasized the critical role they played in ensuring smooth traffic flow during such a significant international event.
CTO Virk also acknowledged the patience and understanding shown by the citizens of Islamabad and Rawalpindi during the Summit, describing their cooperation as praiseworthy.
Muhammad Sarfraz Virk thanked the residents of the Federal capital for their full support, which was instrumental in the successful execution of traffic arrangements.
Additionally, the CTO mentioned that Islamabad Traffic Police is always committed to providing the best traffic services to the public.
For updates on traffic-related situations, citizens are encouraged to contact the helpline 1915. /APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Challenges won't deter CPEC cooperation of China, Pakistan: Global Times
136th Canton Fair: A global trade hub surging amid geopolitical tensions
Judicial reforms to help provide speedy justice to people: Barrister Malik
IHC seeks report on missing PTI focal person by Oct 21
CM seeks report from IGP over alleged rape in Sargodha
30 senior civil judges promoted as Additional Sessions judges
'Like Texas': Spain's arid south draws Western film shoots
LHC restrains ECP from final decision on PTI intra-party election case
Kashmir Council EU condemns India’s involvement in terrorism in Canada
PM effectively raised voice for Palestinians at all int’l fora: Talal Chaudhar ..
Punjab ESD responds to 18 road accidents, rescues 22 injured
PFA distroys 175 liters of unhealthy oil in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Judicial reforms to help provide speedy justice to people: Barrister Malik3 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks report on missing PTI focal person by Oct 2115 minutes ago
-
CM seeks report from IGP over alleged rape in Sargodha15 minutes ago
-
30 senior civil judges promoted as Additional Sessions judges9 minutes ago
-
LHC restrains ECP from final decision on PTI intra-party election case9 minutes ago
-
PM effectively raised voice for Palestinians at all int’l fora: Talal Chaudhary9 minutes ago
-
Punjab ESD responds to 18 road accidents, rescues 22 injured23 minutes ago
-
PFA distroys 175 liters of unhealthy oil in Chiniot23 minutes ago
-
CPWB hosts academic prize distribution ceremony24 minutes ago
-
MD SSWMB chairs meeting on garbage collection, cleaning in district Central24 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan signs three bills into law24 minutes ago
-
PTI social media wing victimises innocent girls: Azma Bokhari35 minutes ago