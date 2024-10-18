Open Menu

CTO Islamabad Hosts Feast To Honor Officers For SCO Summit Duty

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2024 | 10:10 PM

CTO Islamabad hosts feast to honor officers for SCO Summit duty

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk on Friday organized a special feast at the Islamabad Traffic Police Headquarters to honor police officers from other districts who were assigned traffic duty during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk on Friday organized a special feast at the Islamabad Traffic Police Headquarters to honor police officers from other districts who were assigned traffic duty during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Islamabad.

A police spokesman told APP that a total of 1,100 officers were deployed for traffic management during the summit.

He said among them, 585 officers were from the Islamabad Traffic Police, while 515 officers were brought in from other districts to assist with the event.

Their outstanding performance in maintaining order and ensuring the smooth flow of traffic throughout the summit has been widely appreciated, he added.

During the occasion, CTO Muhammad Sarfraz Virk praised the unwavering efforts of the Islamabad Traffic Police, highlighting that the officers worked tirelessly around the clock to manage traffic effectively.

The CTO emphasized the critical role they played in ensuring smooth traffic flow during such a significant international event.

CTO Virk also acknowledged the patience and understanding shown by the citizens of Islamabad and Rawalpindi during the Summit, describing their cooperation as praiseworthy.

Muhammad Sarfraz Virk thanked the residents of the Federal capital for their full support, which was instrumental in the successful execution of traffic arrangements.

Additionally, the CTO mentioned that Islamabad Traffic Police is always committed to providing the best traffic services to the public.

For updates on traffic-related situations, citizens are encouraged to contact the helpline 1915. /APP-rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Traffic Rawalpindi Shanghai Cooperation Organization Event From Best

Recent Stories

Challenges won't deter CPEC cooperation of China, ..

Challenges won't deter CPEC cooperation of China, Pakistan: Global Times

2 minutes ago
 136th Canton Fair: A global trade hub surging amid ..

136th Canton Fair: A global trade hub surging amid geopolitical tensions

2 minutes ago
 Judicial reforms to help provide speedy justice to ..

Judicial reforms to help provide speedy justice to people: Barrister Malik

3 minutes ago
 IHC seeks report on missing PTI focal person by Oc ..

IHC seeks report on missing PTI focal person by Oct 21

15 minutes ago
 CM seeks report from IGP over alleged rape in Sarg ..

CM seeks report from IGP over alleged rape in Sargodha

15 minutes ago
 30 senior civil judges promoted as Additional Sess ..

30 senior civil judges promoted as Additional Sessions judges

9 minutes ago
'Like Texas': Spain's arid south draws Western fil ..

'Like Texas': Spain's arid south draws Western film shoots

9 minutes ago
 LHC restrains ECP from final decision on PTI intra ..

LHC restrains ECP from final decision on PTI intra-party election case

9 minutes ago
 Kashmir Council EU condemns India’s involvement ..

Kashmir Council EU condemns India’s involvement in terrorism in Canada

9 minutes ago
 PM effectively raised voice for Palestinians at al ..

PM effectively raised voice for Palestinians at all int’l fora: Talal Chaudhar ..

9 minutes ago
 Punjab ESD responds to 18 road accidents, rescues ..

Punjab ESD responds to 18 road accidents, rescues 22 injured

23 minutes ago
 PFA distroys 175 liters of unhealthy oil in Chinio ..

PFA distroys 175 liters of unhealthy oil in Chiniot

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan