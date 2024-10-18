CTO Islamabad hosts feast to honor officers for SCO Summit duty

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk on Friday organized a special feast at the Islamabad Traffic Police Headquarters to honor police officers from other districts who were assigned traffic duty during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk on Friday organized a special feast at the Islamabad Traffic Police Headquarters to honor police officers from other districts who were assigned traffic duty during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Islamabad.

A police spokesman told APP that a total of 1,100 officers were deployed for traffic management during the summit.

He said among them, 585 officers were from the Islamabad Traffic Police, while 515 officers were brought in from other districts to assist with the event.

Their outstanding performance in maintaining order and ensuring the smooth flow of traffic throughout the summit has been widely appreciated, he added.

During the occasion, CTO Muhammad Sarfraz Virk praised the unwavering efforts of the Islamabad Traffic Police, highlighting that the officers worked tirelessly around the clock to manage traffic effectively.

The CTO emphasized the critical role they played in ensuring smooth traffic flow during such a significant international event.

CTO Virk also acknowledged the patience and understanding shown by the citizens of Islamabad and Rawalpindi during the Summit, describing their cooperation as praiseworthy.

Muhammad Sarfraz Virk thanked the residents of the Federal capital for their full support, which was instrumental in the successful execution of traffic arrangements.

Additionally, the CTO mentioned that Islamabad Traffic Police is always committed to providing the best traffic services to the public.

For updates on traffic-related situations, citizens are encouraged to contact the helpline 1915. /APP-rzr-mkz