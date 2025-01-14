CTO Islamabad Orders Strict Measures To Ensure Smooth Traffic Flow
Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2025 | 10:55 PM
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, chaired a meeting on Tuesday at the Traffic Police Headquarters to discuss measures aimed at ensuring smooth traffic flow in the capital. The meeting was attended by SP Traffic, zonal DSPs, muharrars, and other relevant officers
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, chaired a meeting on Tuesday at the Traffic Police Headquarters to discuss measures aimed at ensuring smooth traffic flow in the capital. The meeting was attended by SP Traffic, zonal DSPs, muharrars, and other relevant officers.
An official told APP that during the meeting, the CTO Virk directed the officers to ensure a smooth flow of traffic on the roads. Virk also discussed measures to improve the traffic system in the Federal capital and emphasized taking special initiatives to keep citizens safe from accidents.
CTO Virk reviewed arrangements to ensure road discipline, enforce traffic laws, and strengthen legal actions against violators.
FIRs should be registered against one-wheelers and racing bikers.
CTO Virk further instructed that legal actions be made stricter and more effective against those who violate traffic rules, particularly regarding no-parking zones, speeding, and trespassing. He also called for the organization of special awareness classes.
CTO Virk stressed the importance of enforcing traffic laws with diligence and sincerity and urged strict action against negligence and misconduct.
Additionally, the traffic police education wing will educate citizens about road safety and traffic laws on various highways, he added.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Mock exercise conducted at Multan Cricket Stadium ahead of Pakistan-West Indies ..
Mayor Sukkur chairs meeting regarding development projects in Nawabshah district
WASA creates awareness regarding dengue preventive measures
DC visits free medical camp of TVI in Chaman
Dozens booked for assaulting officials during anti encroachment operation
Sindh Govt's PPP model to strengthen national economy: Bilawal
People involved in corruption, Anti-Terrorist Acts can’t be set free through e ..
CPO directs to launch crackdown against criminals
Sharjeel stresses need of adhering traffic rules to reduce accidents ratio
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq extends best wishes to M Zameer on h ..
Boy molested, suspect held
Circular debt of energy sector decreases to Rs12bln: Laghari
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mayor Sukkur chairs meeting regarding development projects in Nawabshah district20 minutes ago
-
WASA creates awareness regarding dengue preventive measures6 minutes ago
-
Dozens booked for assaulting officials during anti encroachment operation6 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt's PPP model to strengthen national economy: Bilawal3 minutes ago
-
People involved in corruption, Anti-Terrorist Acts can’t be set free through executive order: Sena ..3 minutes ago
-
CPO directs to launch crackdown against criminals3 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel stresses need of adhering traffic rules to reduce accidents ratio3 minutes ago
-
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq extends best wishes to M Zameer on his retirement3 minutes ago
-
Boy molested, suspect held9 minutes ago
-
Circular debt of energy sector decreases to Rs12bln: Laghari9 minutes ago
-
Barrister Saif inspects modern academic, construction projects at Darul Uloom Haqqania9 minutes ago
-
ACP celebrate 91st birth anniversary of renowned poet Ahmed Faraz9 minutes ago