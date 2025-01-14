CTO Islamabad orders strict measures to ensure smooth traffic flow

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, chaired a meeting on Tuesday at the Traffic Police Headquarters to discuss measures aimed at ensuring smooth traffic flow in the capital. The meeting was attended by SP Traffic, zonal DSPs, muharrars, and other relevant officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, chaired a meeting on Tuesday at the Traffic Police Headquarters to discuss measures aimed at ensuring smooth traffic flow in the capital. The meeting was attended by SP Traffic, zonal DSPs, muharrars, and other relevant officers.

An official told APP that during the meeting, the CTO Virk directed the officers to ensure a smooth flow of traffic on the roads. Virk also discussed measures to improve the traffic system in the Federal capital and emphasized taking special initiatives to keep citizens safe from accidents.

CTO Virk reviewed arrangements to ensure road discipline, enforce traffic laws, and strengthen legal actions against violators.

FIRs should be registered against one-wheelers and racing bikers.

CTO Virk further instructed that legal actions be made stricter and more effective against those who violate traffic rules, particularly regarding no-parking zones, speeding, and trespassing. He also called for the organization of special awareness classes.

CTO Virk stressed the importance of enforcing traffic laws with diligence and sincerity and urged strict action against negligence and misconduct.

Additionally, the traffic police education wing will educate citizens about road safety and traffic laws on various highways, he added.

