Open Menu

CTO Islamabad Orders Strict Measures To Ensure Smooth Traffic Flow

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2025 | 10:55 PM

CTO Islamabad orders strict measures to ensure smooth traffic flow

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, chaired a meeting on Tuesday at the Traffic Police Headquarters to discuss measures aimed at ensuring smooth traffic flow in the capital. The meeting was attended by SP Traffic, zonal DSPs, muharrars, and other relevant officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, chaired a meeting on Tuesday at the Traffic Police Headquarters to discuss measures aimed at ensuring smooth traffic flow in the capital. The meeting was attended by SP Traffic, zonal DSPs, muharrars, and other relevant officers.

An official told APP that during the meeting, the CTO Virk directed the officers to ensure a smooth flow of traffic on the roads. Virk also discussed measures to improve the traffic system in the Federal capital and emphasized taking special initiatives to keep citizens safe from accidents.

CTO Virk reviewed arrangements to ensure road discipline, enforce traffic laws, and strengthen legal actions against violators.

FIRs should be registered against one-wheelers and racing bikers.

CTO Virk further instructed that legal actions be made stricter and more effective against those who violate traffic rules, particularly regarding no-parking zones, speeding, and trespassing. He also called for the organization of special awareness classes.

CTO Virk stressed the importance of enforcing traffic laws with diligence and sincerity and urged strict action against negligence and misconduct.

Additionally, the traffic police education wing will educate citizens about road safety and traffic laws on various highways, he added.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Police Education Road Traffic From

Recent Stories

Mock exercise conducted at Multan Cricket Stadium ..

Mock exercise conducted at Multan Cricket Stadium ahead of Pakistan-West Indies ..

6 minutes ago
 Mayor Sukkur chairs meeting regarding development ..

Mayor Sukkur chairs meeting regarding development projects in Nawabshah district

20 minutes ago
 WASA creates awareness regarding dengue preventive ..

WASA creates awareness regarding dengue preventive measures

6 minutes ago
 DC visits free medical camp of TVI in Chaman

DC visits free medical camp of TVI in Chaman

6 minutes ago
 Dozens booked for assaulting officials during anti ..

Dozens booked for assaulting officials during anti encroachment operation

6 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt's PPP model to strengthen national econ ..

Sindh Govt's PPP model to strengthen national economy: Bilawal

3 minutes ago
People involved in corruption, Anti-Terrorist Acts ..

People involved in corruption, Anti-Terrorist Acts can’t be set free through e ..

3 minutes ago
 CPO directs to launch crackdown against criminals

CPO directs to launch crackdown against criminals

3 minutes ago
 Sharjeel stresses need of adhering traffic rules t ..

Sharjeel stresses need of adhering traffic rules to reduce accidents ratio

3 minutes ago
 Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq extend ..

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq extends best wishes to M Zameer on h ..

3 minutes ago
 Boy molested, suspect held

Boy molested, suspect held

9 minutes ago
 Circular debt of energy sector decreases to Rs12bl ..

Circular debt of energy sector decreases to Rs12bln: Laghari

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan