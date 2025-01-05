CTO Islamabad Stresses Traffic Discipline And Road Safety
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2025 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad Muhammad Sarfraz Virk chaired a meeting at the Traffic Police Headquarters, where he directed officers to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and discussed initiatives to improve road safety across the Federal capital.
A police spokesperson told APP that the meeting was attended by Superintendent of Police (SP) Traffic, zonal Deputy superintendents of police (DSPs), muharrars, and other concerned police officers.
During the meeting CTO Virk instructed officers to maintain smooth flow of traffic on roads.
CTO also discussed measures to improve the traffic system in the federal capital and take special initiatives to keep citizens safe from accidents.
Sarfraz Virk reviewed measures to ensure road discipline, enforce traffic laws, and strengthen legal actions against violators.
CTO Sarfraz Virk emphasized the need to enforce traffic laws with diligence and sincerity and take strict action against negligence and misconduct.
The traffic police education wing will also educate citizens on road safety and traffic laws on various highways, he added.
