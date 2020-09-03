UrduPoint.com
CTO Issues Orders To Keep Smooth Flow Of Traffic During Rains

Thu 03rd September 2020

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar on Thursday issued directives to the traffic wardens to maintain smooth flow of traffic during rains.

He said that additional staff was deployed at Airport, Murree road, Mall road, Peshwar road, Raja Bazaar, Pirwadhi, Commercial Market, Sadiqabad, Adiala road, Dhoke Syedan, Masrail road, Chungi No 22, Jhelum road and other important roads to avoid a traffic mess during rain.

The CTO said that cash reward and commendatory certificates would be awarded to those traffic officials who perform their duties with responsibility, adding that the DSPs and sector in-charges have also been directed to issue continuous instructions for maintaining a smooth traffic flow during rains.

He said the CTP has put in place effective parking measures besides taking action against encroachers. He urged the citizens to lodge their complaints on traffic police helpline 051-9272839, 051-9272616 or get guidance during driving.

More Stories From Pakistan

