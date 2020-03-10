CTO Lahore reviews traffic arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :CTO Syed Hamad Abid on Tuesday visited various traffic sectors to assess the flow of traffic.

During the visit, he reviewed traffic arrangements on the city's entrance and exit routes. He checked traffic management during visits to Shahdara Sector, Ravi Bridge, Ravi Road Sector and Lari Adda Sector.

CTO gave DSP Shahdara Circle a week for better traffic management in the circle.

Later, CTO Syed Hamad Abid warned in charge Ravi Road over failure in taking effective action against parking and ordered him to eliminate wrong parking from Ravi Road sector.

During the visit, CTO Lahore inquired citizens about traffic problems and assured them of the solution.

On the occasion, he said that illegal parking stands, wagons, bus stations would not be tolerated. Best traffic management can significantly reduce city problems, he added.