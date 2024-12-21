CTO Lahore Transferred
Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Amara Athar has been transferred.
According to the details, the IG Police Punjab has appointed Amara Athar as AIG Discipline, while AIG Discipline Dost Muhammad Khosa has also been transferred. Dost Muhammad Khosa has been posted as SP Police school of Intelligence Lahore. After the transfer of Amara Athar, the seat of CTO Lahore has become vacant.
