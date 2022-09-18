CTO lauds traffic officials to maintain traffic flow on Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Traffic Officer Naveed Irshad appreciated the performance of traffic wardens for better traffic arrangements on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

CTO said that on Chehlum additional traffic force was deputed at the important roads to facilitate the motorists.

He expressed entire satisfaction over the performance of traffic wardens and said traffic police played their best role in maintaining better arrangements and proved that they were always ready to perform their duties under all kind of circumstances.

Duty, integrity and honesty of traffic police with their work restores the identity and dignity of the police department, he added.