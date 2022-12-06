CTO lauds traffic wardens' best traffic arrangements during Pak-England matches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimur Khan on Tuesday lauded traffic wardens' role in maintaining a smooth flow of traffic during the Pak-England cricket match played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Shamsabad.

According to the details, the CTO Rawalpindi also commended the traffic wardens for making the best traffic arrangements for cricket fans and citizens during the cricket match played between Pakistan and England cricket teams.

During the movement of the teams, the traffic was temporarily diverted to alternative routes but the flow of traffic was ensured unimpeded during the course of time.

The CTO further said that Rawalpindi Traffic Police has always played a key role to maintain the flow of traffic in previous times. However, he said that traffic wardens should perform their duties more diligently in the future.

The citizens during the cricket matches appreciated the Rawalpindi Police security and traffic arrangements that ensured public arrivals at the venue through shuttle services and with proper guidance of the wardens to the visitors and spectators coming to the stadium.