CTO Lauds Traffic Wardens For Maintaining Smooth Traffic Flow During Snowfall In Murree

Published January 24, 2022 | 08:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Wasim Riaz on Monday lauded traffic wardens for performing best duties during the snowfall in Murree.

According to traffic police spokesman, the CTO Rawalpindi congratulated all the stationed staff for performing excellent duty during snowfall in Murree.

He hoped that all the staff would perform their duties with the same spirit and diligence.

He said that it was prime duty of the traffic wardens to maintain smooth and unhindered flow of traffic. However, he warned that strict action would be taken against those found in negligent in performing their duties.

The CTO thanked all the tourists for their cooperation with the traffic police and district administration.

All major highways of Murree were fully open for traffic to facilitate tourists, he added.

The ban on tire chains for tourists has also been lifted.

The implementation of government Standard Operating Procedure SOPs during snowfall was aimed at ensuring the safety of tourists, he remarked.

According to Meteorological Department, mainly very cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, light rain with light snow over the hills is expected in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and north Punjab. Dense fog is likely to prevail in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning hours.

