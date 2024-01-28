- Home
- Pakistan
- CTO lauds traffic wardens for organising best traffic arrangements during political rallies
CTO Lauds Traffic Wardens For Organising Best Traffic Arrangements During Political Rallies
Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2024 | 08:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan lauded traffic wardens and officers for effectively managing traffic during political rallies held at Liaquat Bagh.
In his message, he commended the traffic officials for organizing traffic for two major rallies in Rawalpindi organised on Saturday and Sunday.
Khan highlighted that the traffic arrangements ensured smooth movement for participants, VIP arrivals, and regular traffic, without any disruptions. CTO hoped that the officials would perform their duties dedicatedly and efficiently in future.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP releases summary of polling stations for elections 202410 minutes ago
-
Shepherd with 3 buffaloes killed in road accident10 minutes ago
-
Muzaffar Warsi remembered on his 13th death anniversary10 minutes ago
-
Search, combing operation conducted at Khanna Police Station jurisdiction20 minutes ago
-
Four noted candidates to contest from NA-126 constituency20 minutes ago
-
1500 kites confiscated during raid20 minutes ago
-
30 persons including independent candidate held, another 100 booked20 minutes ago
-
Rain likely in Lahore on Tuesday20 minutes ago
-
Islamabad police boosts officer well-being with free medical camp40 minutes ago
-
Pakistan unveils tourism potential travel, adventure show at New York50 minutes ago
-
Hydroponic Technology: Key driver for economic returns from vegetables, fruits50 minutes ago
-
Two injured Pakistanis in Iran to be discharged soon: Ambassador59 minutes ago