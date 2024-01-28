CTO lauds traffic wardens for organising best traffic arrangements during political rallies

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan lauded traffic wardens and officers for effectively managing traffic during political rallies held at Liaquat Bagh.

In his message, he commended the traffic officials for organizing traffic for two major rallies in Rawalpindi organised on Saturday and Sunday.

Khan highlighted that the traffic arrangements ensured smooth movement for participants, VIP arrivals, and regular traffic, without any disruptions. CTO hoped that the officials would perform their duties dedicatedly and efficiently in future.