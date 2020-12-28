UrduPoint.com
CTO Lauds Wardens' Efforts To Regulate Traffic In Murree; 106,000 Vehicles Entered Hill Station

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

CTO lauds wardens' efforts to regulate traffic in Murree; 106,000 vehicles entered hill station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi on Monday appreciated the traffic wardens who worked hard to regulate traffic in Murree during Christmas holidays.

According to a CTP spokesman, the CTO lauded the efforts of CTP officers as good arrangements were made for Murree and heavy traffic load was managed.

He said that over 106,000 vehicles entered Murree during Christmas holidays, Dec 25 to 27 but the huge traffic load was regulated and no unpleasant incident occurred.

The CTO said that the traffic wardens deployed in Murree worked hard and remained on duty round the clock to regulate traffic.

The wardens showed good performance in regulating flow of traffic on the roads of Murree, he said adding, earnest efforts were being made to facilitate the tourists.

The spokesman said, Traffic Police were implementing a special traffic plan devised for the hill station.

He said, action in accordance with the law was also being taken against the vehicles parked in no parking zone and double parking.

He said that all the arrangements made to facilitate the tourists were being checked and supervised by senior traffic police officers.

Special directives had been issued to the traffic wardens to avoid traffic jam on the roads of Murree, he said adding, CTP devised a comprehensive plan for Murree for the winter season according to which entry of heavy vehicles in the city was banned.

He said a Help Line 1915 was introduced for facilitating the tourists and the citizens, having complaints, can contact the Traffic Police round the clock.

He informed that all possible facilities were being provided to the tourists.

He told that enhanced number of traffic wardens under the supervision of inspectors were deployed at all important points of the city. Several points were also reserved for car parking, he added.

Different main roads are closed for two way traffic, he said adding the tourists should cooperate with traffic police so that traffic mess particularly during summer season could be avoided.

He said, unprecedented rush was seen this year during Christmas holidays as a large number of vehicles entered in Murree.

