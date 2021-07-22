UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTO Lauds Wardens "good Show" On Eid

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 08:30 PM

CTO lauds wardens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal appreciated the performance of traffic wardens on the Eid-ul-Azha to ensure smooth traffic flow.

CTO said that additional traffic wardens were deployed at the important roads to control the traffic on Eid.

He said that best traffic arrangements were put on place to facilitate the people.

He informed that no complaint was registered against wardens misbehavior.

He said that traffic wardens were deployed almost all the small and big shopping malls, mosques and public places.

He however, thanked citizens for extending cooperation with traffic wardens on the auspicious occasion.

He said that traffic wardens were directed to take strict action against one wheeling during eid days.

More Stories From Pakistan

