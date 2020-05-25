CTO Lauds Wardens "good Show" On Eid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Akbar Ali appreciated the performance of traffic wardens on the Eid-ul-Fitr to ensure smooth traffic flow.

The CTO said additional traffic force were deployed at the important roads to control the traffic on Eid.

Akbar Ali said best traffic arrangements were put on place to facilitate the motorists on road.

He made it clear that no complaint was registered against wardens' misbehaving.

He said traffic wardens were deployed at almost all the small and big shopping malls, Mosques and worship places.

He expressed entire satisfaction over the performance of traffic wardens.

The CTO also thanked citizens for extending cooperation with wardens on the religious occasion to maintain traffic flow.