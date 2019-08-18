(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf appreciated the performance of traffic wardens on Eid-ul-Azha and Independence Day to ensure smooth traffic flow.

CTO said that additional traffic force was deputed at the important roads to control the traffic on Eid.

He said that best traffic arrangements were put on place to facilitate the people. No complaint was registered against wardens misbehaving. He said that traffic wardens were deployed almost all the small and big shopping malls, mosques and public places, he added.

CTO Muhammad Bin Ashraf expressed satisfaction over the performance of traffic wardens and thanked the citizens for extending cooperation with wardens on the Eid occasion.

Meanwhile, City Traffic Police (CTP) had announced a plan to avoid traffic mess in Murree on Eid-ul-Azha. The entry of motorcyclists banned in the hill station. Due to best traffic arrangements made by the traffic police no untoward incident was reported, he added.