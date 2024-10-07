Open Menu

CTO Launches 'Women On Wheels' Program At Girls Guide House

Umer Jamshaid Published October 07, 2024 | 08:02 PM

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Beenish Fatima on Monday launched the "Women on Wheels" programme at the Girls Guide House

Under the programme, some 25 girl guides will be imparted scooter driving training.

Speaking on the occasion, CTO Fatima said that the “Women on Wheels” programme was part of the traffic police's commitment to support and empower the women.

The training would make it easy for the girls to travel on motorbikes independently, she added.

Dr Saira Mufti, Regional Girls Guide Commissioner, warmly welcomed CTO Fatima, who was presented with a bouquet of flowers by the guides.

CTO stated that “Our goal is to empower more women through this program.

After completing their training, the girls would issued driving licenses on fast-track basis as only licensed drivers could operate scooters on the roads, she added.

The CTO announced a 50% reduction in training fees to make the programme more accessible for the girls.

Lady traffic assistant instructors had been deployed at Girls Guide House while registration for the training programme was already underway, she said.

CTO Beenish said female teachers from Rawalpindi and surrounding areas could also get motorcycle training from Traffic Training Institute with special discount in fee.

