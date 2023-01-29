UrduPoint.com

CTO Made Surprise Visit To Inspect Traffic Arrangements

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2023 | 07:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan made a surprise visit to inspect the traffic arrangements in city areas here on Sunday.

According to the CTP spokesman, CTO visited City Sector Raja Bazar, City Saddar Road, Iqbal Road, Ganjmandi Road, Bara Market and adjacent areas and issued orders to the sector in-charges to take strict and indiscriminate action against no-parking, encroachment mafia and elements affecting traffic flow.

He said wrong parking and encroachment are creating the main hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic.

He also appealed to the citizens to show responsibility while shopping and park their vehicles and bikes at a suitable place so that they do not face any legal problems.

