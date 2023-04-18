CTO Multan forms special squad to prevent one wheeling during Eid days

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Chief Traffic Police (CTO) Muhammad Naeem Shahid on Tuesday formed a special police squad to prevent one-wheeling in the city and to launch strict action against violators during Eid-Ul-Fitr holidays.

The CTO, in a statement, said a special plan had been evolved to prevent one-wheeling on roads during Eid holidays in order to protect motorcyclists from mishaps. The anti-one wheeling squad personnel would be deployed at all flyovers and roads of the city, who would take strict action over violations.

He urged parents to keep vigil on their children and avoid giving them permission of driving motorcycles.

The CTO said the City Traffic Police would also launch an operation against wrong parking causing problems in uninterrupted traffic flow in the city as families in large numbers visited markets for Eid shopping.

He said the CPT officials would impound the illegally parked vehicles, and urged citizens to cooperate with the traffic police in resolving traffic issues. The public could call on CTP official helpline 1915 in case of any vehicular issue, he added.