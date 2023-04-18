UrduPoint.com

CTO Multan Forms Special Squad To Prevent One Wheeling During Eid Days

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2023 | 05:30 PM

CTO Multan forms special squad to prevent one wheeling during Eid days

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Chief Traffic Police (CTO) Muhammad Naeem Shahid on Tuesday formed a special police squad to prevent one-wheeling in the city and to launch strict action against violators during Eid-Ul-Fitr holidays.

The CTO, in a statement, said a special plan had been evolved to prevent one-wheeling on roads during Eid holidays in order to protect motorcyclists from mishaps. The anti-one wheeling squad personnel would be deployed at all flyovers and roads of the city, who would take strict action over violations.

He urged parents to keep vigil on their children and avoid giving them permission of driving motorcycles.

The CTO said the City Traffic Police would also launch an operation against wrong parking causing problems in uninterrupted traffic flow in the city as families in large numbers visited markets for Eid shopping.

He said the CPT officials would impound the illegally parked vehicles, and urged citizens to cooperate with the traffic police in resolving traffic issues. The public could call on CTP official helpline 1915 in case of any vehicular issue, he added.

Related Topics

Police Holidays Vehicles Traffic Wheeling Market All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Islamic Bank reports operating profit incr ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank reports operating profit increase by 32%, net profit by 25% ..

54 seconds ago
 Ramadan Nights 2023 continues to draw multitudes o ..

Ramadan Nights 2023 continues to draw multitudes of shoppers

1 minute ago
 Sharjah records 21,486 real estate transactions wo ..

Sharjah records 21,486 real estate transactions worth AED 5.9 billion in Q1 2023

16 minutes ago
 Efforts afoot to explore new markets for manpower ..

Efforts afoot to explore new markets for manpower export: NA told

33 minutes ago
 PPP, MQM-P call for dialogue among political parti ..

PPP, MQM-P call for dialogue among political parties

36 minutes ago
 Infinix unveils major #EidLoot to Kickstart Eid ce ..

Infinix unveils major #EidLoot to Kickstart Eid celebrations in advance!

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.