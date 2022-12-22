UrduPoint.com

CTO Orders Strict Action Against Illegal Parking

Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2022 | 03:40 PM

CTO orders strict action against illegal parking

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi City Traffic Officer (CTO) Tamoor Khan on Thursday directed the traffic wardens to take strict action against illegal parking, particularly on Murree Road, Raja Bazar and other main roads of the city besides earnest efforts to ensure smooth traffic flow.

According to a CTP spokesman, CTP had also made special arrangements to clear encroachments. Now lifters would also be available in Raja Bazar, Murree Road, and other areas to remove encroachments and vehicles parked in no-parking areas.

He said the additional force had also been deployed in commercial areas to regulate traffic load.

He said that CTP had launched a special operation against encroachments and illegal parking particularly to clear the Murree Road, City Saddar Road, Imperial Market, Gungmandi Road, Bara Market, and other roads.

The Sector In-charges had been instructed to take action in accordance with the law against the rules violators without any discrimination.

He said, the rules violators would be penalized and vehicles parked in no parking areas would also be impounded.

The Traffic Wardens were striving to ease the traffic on city roads and Murree Road, he added.

