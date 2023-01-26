UrduPoint.com

CTO Orders Strict Action Against Illegal Parking

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2023 | 03:10 PM

CTO orders strict action against illegal parking

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Tamoor Khan here on Thursday visited different city areas and inspected flow of traffic on city roads.

According to a City Traffic Police (CTP) spokesman, the CTO directed the Traffic Wardens to take strict action against illegal parking particularly on Murree Road, Raja Bazar and other main roads of the city besides earnest efforts to ensure smooth traffic flow.

He said, CTP had also made special arrangements to clear encroachments. Now lifters would also be available in Raja Bazar, Murree Road and other areas to remove encroachments and vehicles parked in no parking areas.

He said, additional force had also been deployed in commercial areas to regulate traffic load.

The spokesman informed that CTP had launched a special operation against encroachments and illegal parking particularly to clear Murree Road, City Saddar Road, Imperial Market, Gungmandi Road, Bara Market and other roads.

The Sector Incharges had been instructed to take action in accordance with the law against the rules violators without any discrimination.

He said, the rules violators would be penalized and vehicles parked in no parking areas would also be impounded.

The spokesman informed that the CTO during his visit appreciated the performance of Traffic Wardens where smooth flow of traffic was observed.

He directed the Circle Incharges to regularly visit different city areas in their respective circles to observe traffic situation.

The Traffic Wardens on the directives of the CTO were striving to ease the traffic on city roads particularly on Murree Road, he added.

Related Topics

Police Murree Visit Vehicles Road Traffic Rawalpindi Circle Saddar Market

Recent Stories

Pension Authority participates in 6th GCC Internat ..

Pension Authority participates in 6th GCC International Communications Team meet ..

2 hours ago
 FAB reports full year 2022 Group Net Profit of AED ..

FAB reports full year 2022 Group Net Profit of AED13.4 billion, up 7% yoy

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Australia&#039;s Governor ..

UAE leaders congratulate Australia&#039;s Governor-General on National Day

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th January 2023

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank achieves record net profit of ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank achieves record net profit of AED651 million

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.