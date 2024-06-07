CTO Orders Strict Action Against Overcharging By Transport Owners On Eid
Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2024 | 05:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Maqsood Ahmad Lone has said that overcharging by public transport would not be tolerated during Eid days.
In a statement here on Friday, he said that city traffic police had been fully activated for action against drivers of public transport found involved in overcharging during Eid days.
He said that education Unit of city traffic police had also set up awareness camps at different bus stands while passengers could also lodge their complaints regarding overcharging through helpline 1915 as well as camp of traffic police.
He said that a fare chart would be displayed at each lorry adda and transport owners would not be allowed overcharging at any cost.
The CTO also directed the traffic police to remain active in the field to protect passengers from exploitation by transport owners during Eid days or face strict action.
