Open Menu

CTO Orders Strict Action Against Overcharging By Transport Owners On Eid

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2024 | 05:00 PM

CTO orders strict action against overcharging by transport owners on Eid

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Maqsood Ahmad Lone has said that overcharging by public transport would not be tolerated during Eid days.

In a statement here on Friday, he said that city traffic police had been fully activated for action against drivers of public transport found involved in overcharging during Eid days.

He said that education Unit of city traffic police had also set up awareness camps at different bus stands while passengers could also lodge their complaints regarding overcharging through helpline 1915 as well as camp of traffic police.

He said that a fare chart would be displayed at each lorry adda and transport owners would not be allowed overcharging at any cost.

The CTO also directed the traffic police to remain active in the field to protect passengers from exploitation by transport owners during Eid days or face strict action.

Related Topics

Police Education Traffic From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats ..

SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats in Supreme Court

52 minutes ago
 PM to spend busy day in Beijing today

PM to spend busy day in Beijing today

59 minutes ago
 Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer

Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer

1 hour ago
 CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China frien ..

CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution fo ..

Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine

4 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beg ..

Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

8 hours ago
 PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUP ..

PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO

17 hours ago
 SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law am ..

SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination

17 hours ago
 Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

17 hours ago
 Economic expert calls for national unity and econo ..

Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan