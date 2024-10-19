CTO Orders Zero Tolerance Against One-way Violations
Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2024 | 04:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Sardar Mawarhan Khan has directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown on violators of one-way and ensure stern action under zero tolerance policy.
In a statement issued here on Saturday, the Chief Traffic Officer said that driving against one-way traffic leads to serious road accidents, a situation that will no longer be tolerated in Multan. In a decisive move, the CTP has laid out a comprehensive plan to curb violations of one-way traffic rules across the city.
Additional traffic police personnel have been deployed at key points known for frequent violations, including Sabzi Mandi, Rasheedabad Chowk, Kachehry Road near TCS office, City Wagon Stand and Bosan Road cuts near Science College and Beaconhouse school.
The Multan Traffic Police was also intensifying their crackdown on drivers without valid licenses, helmets and vehicles emitting excessive smoke.
Young and unlicensed drivers were not only being fined but also having their vehicles impounded at local police stations.
CTO Sardar Mawarhan Khan has directed all circle officers and sector in-charges to ensure strict action against traffic rule violators. He reminded them that 112 traffic officers were currently undergoing specialized training and were unavailable for enforcement duties. The remaining officers in Multan now bear increased responsibility to manage traffic and ensure compliance with traffic laws.
While enforcing the law, traffic officers were instructed to maintain courteous behavior with citizens.
CTO Multan urged the people to cooperate with the traffic police, emphasizing that traffic laws were designed to protect their safety. By adhering to these rules, the public can contribute to a safer and more orderly city, he added.
Recent Stories
Constitutional amendments: Fazl’s residence becomes hub for consultations
Security forces apprehend five Khwarij in Pishin IBO
Punjab govt decides to initiate artificial rainfall to combat air pollution
TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainment industry
Chief of the Naval Staff Visited Italy and Attended Trans-Regional Seapower Symp ..
Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Dubai Customs Sign Strategic MoU ..
SPARK x Transformers: A Powerful Phone by TECNO’S at an Unbeatable Price
PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance Evaluation Dashboard'
Realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your Flagship Choice?
Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmhouse
Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked
The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis' Property) Act 2024" pr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lahore Police arrested 29,711 power pilferers this year so far18 seconds ago
-
CTD arrests seven terrorists during 129 operations10 minutes ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness, anti-encroachment operations10 minutes ago
-
Constitutional amendments: Fazl’s residence becomes hub for consultations12 minutes ago
-
PPC delegation calls on President SCCI20 minutes ago
-
Security forces apprehend five Khwarij in Pishin IBO25 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt decides to initiate artificial rainfall to combat air pollution30 minutes ago
-
Seven falcon hunters arrested near Chenab River30 minutes ago
-
Pakistan embassy in Brussels holds informative session on CS3D30 minutes ago
-
Three outlaws arrested30 minutes ago
-
Govt, IFAD, WFP, FAO committed to enhance food security, nutrition for underserved communities40 minutes ago
-
Minister Lanjar takes notice of 4 dead bodies of women40 minutes ago