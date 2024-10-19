Open Menu

CTO Orders Zero Tolerance Against One-way Violations

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2024 | 04:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Sardar Mawarhan Khan has directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown on violators of one-way and ensure stern action under zero tolerance policy.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the Chief Traffic Officer said that driving against one-way traffic leads to serious road accidents, a situation that will no longer be tolerated in Multan. In a decisive move, the CTP has laid out a comprehensive plan to curb violations of one-way traffic rules across the city.

Additional traffic police personnel have been deployed at key points known for frequent violations, including Sabzi Mandi, Rasheedabad Chowk, Kachehry Road near TCS office, City Wagon Stand and Bosan Road cuts near Science College and Beaconhouse school.

The Multan Traffic Police was also intensifying their crackdown on drivers without valid licenses, helmets and vehicles emitting excessive smoke.

Young and unlicensed drivers were not only being fined but also having their vehicles impounded at local police stations.

CTO Sardar Mawarhan Khan has directed all circle officers and sector in-charges to ensure strict action against traffic rule violators. He reminded them that 112 traffic officers were currently undergoing specialized training and were unavailable for enforcement duties. The remaining officers in Multan now bear increased responsibility to manage traffic and ensure compliance with traffic laws.

While enforcing the law, traffic officers were instructed to maintain courteous behavior with citizens.

CTO Multan urged the people to cooperate with the traffic police, emphasizing that traffic laws were designed to protect their safety. By adhering to these rules, the public can contribute to a safer and more orderly city, he added.

