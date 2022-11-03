UrduPoint.com

CTO Paid Surprise Visit To Licensing Branch

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2022 | 03:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Mian Muhammad Akmal paid surprise visit to the driving licensing block to inspect the facilities available for citizens.

The spokesperson said here on Thursday that CTO went to different sections of the block and issued necessary directions to improve the services.

The CTO said that the prime objective of the police was to serve the people and traffic police was committed to provide best ever services.

He said that all processes of issuing driving licenses from learner permits to international driving permits were completed under camera's eyes.

He said that driving licenses were being issued to citizens purely on merit. The token system, postal tickets for license, and other necessary facilities were being available for the citizens under one roof, he said.

He directed the Incharge licensing branch to ensure drinking water for visitors and arrange sittings for applicants. Token numbers should be displayed at the screens in waiting areas so that citizens could see their turn.

He said that driving without a license was against the law, hence all citizens should get a driving license before sitting on driving seats.

