CTO Paid Surprise Visit To One-window Driving License Block
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 03:23 PM
CTO Shahzada Umar Abbas paid a surprise visit to the one-window driving license block and inspected the facilities
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :CTO Shahzada Umar Abbas paid a surprise visit to the one-window driving license block and inspected the facilities.
A spokesperson to the traffic police said here Wednesday that city traffic police had started a one-window driving license block at traffic headquarter for the facilitation of people.
He said that now all facilities-learner permits, driving license, renewal, duplicate and international driving license were available to the people under one roof.
He said that the objective of setting up a one-window block was to facilitate the people seeking driving license.