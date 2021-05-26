UrduPoint.com
CTO Paid Surprise Visit To One-window Driving License Block

CTO paid surprise visit to one-window driving license block

CTO Shahzada Umar Abbas paid a surprise visit to the one-window driving license block and inspected the facilities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :CTO Shahzada Umar Abbas paid a surprise visit to the one-window driving license block and inspected the facilities.

A spokesperson to the traffic police said here Wednesday that city traffic police had started a one-window driving license block at traffic headquarter for the facilitation of people.

He said that now all facilities-learner permits, driving license, renewal, duplicate and international driving license were available to the people under one roof.

He said that the objective of setting up a one-window block was to facilitate the people seeking driving license.

