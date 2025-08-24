Open Menu

CTO Pari Gul Assumes Charge Of ITP, Vows Strict Action Against Illegal Parking, One-wheeling

Published August 24, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP), Pari Gul Tareen formally assumed charge as Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) of Islamabad, succeeding Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider.

An ITP official told APP on Sunday that Superintendent of Police (SP) Traffic Majid Iqbal along with senior officers warmly welcomed the newly appointed CTO on her arrival. Immediately after assuming charge, Pari Gul Tareen held a meeting with SP Traffic, office staff, and zonal DSPs to review the existing traffic arrangements.

She was briefed about the performance of the traffic police and the operational methods currently being practiced. The CTO stressed that modern technology should be utilized to identify traffic congestion points across the Federal capital and directed that rush hours be managed in an organized and efficient manner.

She emphasized that public cooperation was vital and directed that ongoing awareness campaigns about traffic laws must continue without interruption. The CTO also instructed that daily operations be carried out against illegal parking in commercial centers of the capital.

Highlighting the importance of smooth traffic flow, she directed special measures to be taken on the city’s main highways to minimize congestion. She further instructed the Traffic education Wing to enhance its performance and provide maximum awareness to citizens.

CTO Pari Gul said strict action would be taken against one-wheelers, stunt riders, and those involved in illegal parking, adding that maximum facilities would be ensured for commuters.

