CTO Pari Gul Directs Officers To Ensure Smooth Traffic Flow, Zero Tolerance On Violations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2025 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Pari Gul Tareen on Sunday presided over a special briefing session at the Traffic Police Headquarters, attended by Superintendent of Police (SP) Traffic, zonal DSPs and a large number of traffic officers.

An ITP official told APP that the CTO emphasized that all officers must perform their duties with full responsibility and take practical steps to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow across the capital. She underlined that Islamabad Traffic Police is among the finest forces in the country and should maintain this reputation through professionalism and commitment.

She said officers must maintain neat uniforms and a proper turnout while on duty. Highlighting her priorities, she added that the welfare of all officers was her foremost concern and assured that any officer facing a personal or departmental issue should approach her office without hesitation, where the matter would be resolved without delay.

The CTO Pari Gul stressed that during road closures or diversions, alternate routes must be arranged at all costs to facilitate commuters. She directed zonal officers to hold daily briefing sessions to keep staff fully informed about the nature of their duties and upcoming deployments.

She warned that dereliction of duty or negligence would not be tolerated, and strict departmental action would be taken against any officer found guilty of such lapses.

Pari Gul reaffirmed that a strict zero-tolerance policy must be enforced against traffic law violations, adding that discipline, efficiency, and public facilitation should remain the hallmark of Islamabad Traffic Police.

