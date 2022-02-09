UrduPoint.com

CTO Pays Surprise Visit To Different Areas To Check Traffic Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2022 | 09:34 PM

CTO pays surprise visit to different areas to check traffic arrangements

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad here on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to different areas including Faizabad, Murree Road and Rawal Road to check arrangements to ensure traffic flow and traffic duties

During his visit, he directed the Incharge Circle New Town, Ali Rafique to remove vehicles from no parking areas particularly at Rawal Road U-turn and Murree Road and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

He directed the traffic wardens and assistants to take strict action under the law against no parking rules violators.

The CTO said that negligence on part of officials concerned would not be tolerated.

CTP had formed special squads to take action against parking rules violators, he said adding, Traffic Police should take solid steps to ensure smooth flow of traffic on city roads and issue challan slips to vehicles and motorcycles, parked in a wrong way.

The CTO instructed the officers to launch a grand operation against wrong parking, double parking and parking of vehicles out of parking areas.

Special squads with lifters should also try to control wrong parking problems in the city, he said adding, Traffic Wardens and field officers had been directed to take strict action against parking rules violators, which create hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

>