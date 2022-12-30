UrduPoint.com

CTO Pays Surprise Visit To Traffic Police Line

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2022 | 06:10 PM

CTO pays surprise visit to Traffic Police Line

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Shehzada Omar Abbas Babar paid a surprise visit to Traffic Police Lines here on Friday to inspect security and other arrangements.

Besides, DSP Traffic Headquarters, Zahoor Khan, Line Officer and other traffic police officials accompanied him on the occasion.

During the visit, the CTO checked daily diary, record, personal statement, lockup, uniform godown and various other sections.

Similarly, during the checking of the residential barrack, he also collected first-hand information from the traffic police personnel regarding problems and issued special directives for provision of all possible facilities and improvement in security and other arrangements.

Related Topics

Police Visit Traffic All From

Recent Stories

Pakistanâ€™s Number 1 Batsman Babar Azam as the Br ..

Pakistanâ€™s Number 1 Batsman Babar Azam as the Brand Ambassador for vivo V25 Se ..

40 minutes ago
 Dubai records AED9.6 billion in weekly real estate ..

Dubai records AED9.6 billion in weekly real estate transactions

1 hour ago
 Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation d ..

Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation discuss cooperation

4 hours ago
 EHS launches transformative project that deploys m ..

EHS launches transformative project that deploys metaverse technology in healthc ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean ag ..

Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean agriculture company expand in Du ..

4 hours ago
 Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in c ..

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in car crash

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.