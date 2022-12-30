CTO pays surprise visit to Traffic Police Line

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Shehzada Omar Abbas Babar paid a surprise visit to Traffic Police Lines here on Friday to inspect security and other arrangements.

Besides, DSP Traffic Headquarters, Zahoor Khan, Line Officer and other traffic police officials accompanied him on the occasion.

During the visit, the CTO checked daily diary, record, personal statement, lockup, uniform godown and various other sections.

Similarly, during the checking of the residential barrack, he also collected first-hand information from the traffic police personnel regarding problems and issued special directives for provision of all possible facilities and improvement in security and other arrangements.