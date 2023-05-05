CTO presents shields to Alkhidmat volunteers for performing duty in Ramazan, Eid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) SP Qamar Hayat Khan on Friday presented commemorative shields to volunteers of Alkhidmat Foundation for helping out in smooth flow of traffic during the last 10-day of the holy month of Ramadan and on three-day of Eid ul Fitr.

The CTO presented the shield to provincial president of Alkhidmat Foundation Khalid Waqas in a ceremony held here at the office of CTO.

SP Qamar appreciated the valuable services of the volunteers of Alkhidmat Foundation in avoiding traffic rush in the main commercial centres of Peshawar during the Ramazan ul Mubarak and keeping the flow of traffic in a better way by allowing the car owners to park their vehicles at a suitable place.

On this occasion, Khalid Waqas of Alkhidmat Foundation informed the CTO Qamar Hayat and other officials about the sponsorship of orphans, rehabilitation of drug addicts and treatment of children suffering from infectious diseases like thalassemia.

He invited them to visit the Rehabilitation Centre, Thalassemia Centre and Aghosul Khidmat Home Peshawar.

The CTO said that the traffic department would fully support the welfare activities of Alkhidmat Foundation and the mutual cooperation would continue in the future.

On the occasion, the representatives of Alkhidmat Foundation including provincial vice president Fida Muhammad Khan, Senior Program Manager Muhammad Waseem, District Disaster Incharge Ziauddin Khan were also present.