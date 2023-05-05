UrduPoint.com

CTO Presents Shields To Alkhidmat Volunteers For Performing Duty In Ramazan, Eid

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2023 | 12:50 PM

CTO presents shields to Alkhidmat volunteers for performing duty in Ramazan, Eid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) SP Qamar Hayat Khan on Friday presented commemorative shields to volunteers of Alkhidmat Foundation for helping out in smooth flow of traffic during the last 10-day of the holy month of Ramadan and on three-day of Eid ul Fitr.

The CTO presented the shield to provincial president of Alkhidmat Foundation Khalid Waqas in a ceremony held here at the office of CTO.

SP Qamar appreciated the valuable services of the volunteers of Alkhidmat Foundation in avoiding traffic rush in the main commercial centres of Peshawar during the Ramazan ul Mubarak and keeping the flow of traffic in a better way by allowing the car owners to park their vehicles at a suitable place.

On this occasion, Khalid Waqas of Alkhidmat Foundation informed the CTO Qamar Hayat and other officials about the sponsorship of orphans, rehabilitation of drug addicts and treatment of children suffering from infectious diseases like thalassemia.

He invited them to visit the Rehabilitation Centre, Thalassemia Centre and Aghosul Khidmat Home Peshawar.

The CTO said that the traffic department would fully support the welfare activities of Alkhidmat Foundation and the mutual cooperation would continue in the future.

On the occasion, the representatives of Alkhidmat Foundation including provincial vice president Fida Muhammad Khan, Senior Program Manager Muhammad Waseem, District Disaster Incharge Ziauddin Khan were also present.

Related Topics

Peshawar Visit Vehicles Car Traffic From Ramadan

Recent Stories

Senate passes Supreme Court Review of Judgments, O ..

Senate passes Supreme Court Review of Judgments, Orders Bill 2023

13 minutes ago
 Unification of Armed Forces a turning point in UAE ..

Unification of Armed Forces a turning point in UAE&#039;s journey: UAQ Ruler

15 minutes ago
 UAE Armed Forces Unification Day instills values o ..

UAE Armed Forces Unification Day instills values of belonging among Emiratis: RA ..

15 minutes ago
 DEWA completes all strategic indicators for includ ..

DEWA completes all strategic indicators for including People of Determination in ..

30 minutes ago
 Indian External Affairs welcome Bilawal at SCO sum ..

Indian External Affairs welcome Bilawal at SCO summit in Goa today

54 minutes ago
 Armed Forces Unification Day memorable occasion en ..

Armed Forces Unification Day memorable occasion entrenched in nation&#039;s hist ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.