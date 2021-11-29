UrduPoint.com

CTO Rawalpindi Assumes Charge On Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 07:49 PM

The Rawalpindi Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) SP Rawal Division Zia Uddin Ahmed (PSP/BS-18) assumed charge of his office on Monday

New CTO took a round of office and directed the administration staff to make the driving licence procedure further easy and facilitate the visitors.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police so that traffic congestion problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated regarding smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

Enhanced numbers of Traffic Wardens have been deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters will also be available to lift vehicles and motorcycles parked in a wrong way.

