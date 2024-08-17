Open Menu

CTO Rawalpindi Conducts Surprise Visit To Murree

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2024 | 11:44 PM

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi, Benish Fatima, made an unannounced visit to Malka e Kohsar Murree on August 17, inspecting traffic arrangements and facilities

MURREE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi, Benish Fatima, made an unannounced visit to Malka e Kohsar Murree on August 17, inspecting traffic arrangements and facilities.

During her visit, she visited key locations, including Sunny Bank Chowki and the Licensing Branch.

During the visit, Fatima emphasized the need for uninterrupted traffic flow and top-notch facilities for tourists. She also announced plans to enhance the Licensing Branch, making it easier for individuals to learn driving without any hassles.

DSP Traffic Murree, Abrar Sarwar Qureshi, accompanied her during the visit.

APP/mza/378

Related Topics

Murree Visit Bank Traffic Rawalpindi August

Recent Stories

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Ban ..

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series

58 minutes ago
 First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan to ..

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight

1 hour ago
 Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
 IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water

IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water

2 days ago
 DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

2 days ago
 AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive

AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive

2 days ago
 DC inaugurates two water supply projects in Arifwa ..

DC inaugurates two water supply projects in Arifwala

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan