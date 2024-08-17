CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MURREE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi, Benish Fatima, made an unannounced visit to Malka e Kohsar Murree on August 17, inspecting traffic arrangements and facilities.

During her visit, she visited key locations, including Sunny Bank Chowki and the Licensing Branch.

During the visit, Fatima emphasized the need for uninterrupted traffic flow and top-notch facilities for tourists. She also announced plans to enhance the Licensing Branch, making it easier for individuals to learn driving without any hassles.

DSP Traffic Murree, Abrar Sarwar Qureshi, accompanied her during the visit.

