CTO Rawalpindi directs CTP Education Wing to spur traffic awareness drive

City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Bin Ashraf has directed the Education Wing of CTP to accelerate the awareness campaign about traffic rules and road safety

He said the road users should strictly observe traffic signs, signals, all other traffic rules and regulations.

The CTO said, maximum pamphlets should be distributed among the road users to spread awareness about traffic rules and road safety.

He directed the education wing to arrange lectures, seminars, walks, radio programs and use other mediums to spread awareness.

He said on the directives of Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi, the CTP was spreading traffic rules awareness among the citizens and striving to regulate the city traffic.

The CTO said, the citizens during awareness campaign should be guided that the use of mobile phone while driving is dangerous which must be avoided.

Pamphlets in this regard were being distributed among the motorists particularly public service vehicle drivers and banners had also been displayed on important places in the city for the awareness, he added.

In order to make the campaign more effective and meaningful traffic wardens and officers had been issued special instructions, he said adding, Education Wing of Traffic police was making efforts to spread awareness so that the road journey could be made safe and sound.

Traffic rules should not be violated as such violation with negligent driving may lead to fatal accidents. He said that the traffic police was disseminating information on various roads and traffic signals in order to educate citizens about traffic rules, signals and the damages caused by traffic violations.

Efforts were being made to persuade the road users in the traffic management and an awareness campaign was being run for observanceof traffic rules, he said, stressing strict observance of traffic rules as onlythrough this way, safe and secure journey on the roads could be ensured.