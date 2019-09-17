UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTO Rawalpindi Directs CTP Education Wing To Spur Traffic Awareness Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 06:42 PM

CTO Rawalpindi directs CTP Education Wing to spur traffic awareness drive

City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Bin Ashraf has directed the Education Wing of CTP to accelerate the awareness campaign about traffic rules and road safety

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Bin Ashraf has directed the Education Wing of CTP to accelerate the awareness campaign about traffic rules and road safety.

He said the road users should strictly observe traffic signs, signals, all other traffic rules and regulations.

The CTO said, maximum pamphlets should be distributed among the road users to spread awareness about traffic rules and road safety.

He directed the education wing to arrange lectures, seminars, walks, radio programs and use other mediums to spread awareness.

He said on the directives of Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi, the CTP was spreading traffic rules awareness among the citizens and striving to regulate the city traffic.

The CTO said, the citizens during awareness campaign should be guided that the use of mobile phone while driving is dangerous which must be avoided.

Pamphlets in this regard were being distributed among the motorists particularly public service vehicle drivers and banners had also been displayed on important places in the city for the awareness, he added.

In order to make the campaign more effective and meaningful traffic wardens and officers had been issued special instructions, he said adding, Education Wing of Traffic police was making efforts to spread awareness so that the road journey could be made safe and sound.

Traffic rules should not be violated as such violation with negligent driving may lead to fatal accidents. He said that the traffic police was disseminating information on various roads and traffic signals in order to educate citizens about traffic rules, signals and the damages caused by traffic violations.

Efforts were being made to persuade the road users in the traffic management and an awareness campaign was being run for observanceof traffic rules, he said, stressing strict observance of traffic rules as onlythrough this way, safe and secure journey on the roads could be ensured.

Related Topics

Police Education Mobile Road Vehicle Traffic Rawalpindi Lead May All

Recent Stories

Death toll from Taliban attack in Kabul hits 22: m ..

2 minutes ago

NATO Chief Meets With Iraqi Prime Minister in Bagh ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Sibur, China's Sinopec Agree Cooperation ..

2 minutes ago

PAF team trounce Sri Lankan Air Force in series' o ..

2 minutes ago

Attack on Saudi oil facilities could drag Yemen in ..

8 minutes ago

Dubai, Kazakhstan explore mutual cooperation

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.