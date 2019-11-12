UrduPoint.com
CTO Rawalpindi Directs Wardens To Behave Politely With Road Users

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 53 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 08:47 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Ashraf Bin Tuesday directed the wardens to behave politely with the motorists and their misbehavior with them will not be tolerated.

In a press release issued here, the CTO said the wardens should behave politely by giving the impression of a well-mannered and disciplined warden force.

He also directed all traffic wardens to educate and guide the motorists regarding the traffic rules and regulations.

All possible facilities should also be provided to the motorist on the roads, he added.

Ashraf said traffic police officers should keep a vigilant eye on the traffic rules violations so that action in accordance with the law could be taken against the violators particularly against negligent and reckless driving.

